A Streeterville -10 2-bedroom model at the amenity-rich Moment apartments

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.MomentChicago.com

Moment is a stunning new apartment tower just a block west of Lake Shore Drive at 545 N McClurg Ct.

Moment has a full suite of amenities, including the neighborhood’s only rooftop pool.

The apartments at Moment have upscale finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows with angled bays, wood-grain flooring, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)