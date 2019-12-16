A Streeterville 2-bedroom, 2-bath steps from Magnificent Mile shops

https://TheChatelaine.GroupFox.com

The Chatelaine is at 215 E Chestnut in Streeterville, just north of Lake Shore Park, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Seneca Playlot Park and Northwestern Memorial and Lurie Children’s hospitals. It’s just south of Oak Street Beach, and just east of Michigan Avenue’s Magnificent Mile shops, Loyola University’s downtown campus, Water Tower Place and the Hancock center.

The Chatelaine has a club-like lobby with warm wood paneling, a large rooftop terrace with grilling stations and lush landscaping, a fitness room with cardio and strength-training equipment, a well-equipped laundry, and a package receiving room with a luggage cart.

The Chatelaine has only four apartments per floor. The 1- and 2-bedroom, 2-bath homes have vintage details that include decorative fireplaces with mantles, built-up crown moldings, picture frame moldings, high baseboard trim, rounded arched passageways and hardwood floors.

Kitchens have been updated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and eat-in areas.

The Chatelaine’s apartments offer a character-rich alternative to more modern apartments.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of a 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment.

