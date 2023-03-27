A Streeterville 2-bedroom loft E503 steps from the beach at Axis

See rent and availability info at:

Axis is a 60-story apartment tower in a convenient Streeterville location. The building is instantly recognizable due to its soaring height and its diagonal cross-bracing.

The pet-friendly Axis has a full suite of amenities that includes an indoor pool, a fitness center, a resident sky lounge and a wraparound sun deck on the 60th floor.

Axis offers studio to 3-bedroom apartments, in 28 different traditional and loft layouts.

