A Streeterville short-term furnished 2-bedroom #1408 at Optima Signature

The architecturally distinctive Optima Signature tower is Streeterville’s tallest rental high-rise. The tower’s height and stellar location are only two of the ways in which Optima Signature is vying to set a new benchmark in downtown Chicago.

Optima Signature boasts three dedicated amenities levels that encompass indoor and outdoor pools, sundeck terraces, resident lounges, a cutting-edge fitness center, basketball and squash courts, a golf simulator, putting green, and a business center. There are indoor / outdoor children’s play areas and indoor / outdoor dog parks.

The Streeterville Whole Foods is adjacent to Optima Signature.

Suite Home apartments at Optima Signature have upscale finishes and in-unit washer / dryers. They’re set up with everything you need to feel at home, and hotel-like services to ensure your comfort. It’s a suite deal.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a brief look at the location, a quick tour of the amenities, and a narrated walk through one of Suite Home’s furnished apartments.

