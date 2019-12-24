A sunny 2-bedroom, 2-bath at the Loop’s bold new Linea apartments

See rent and availability info at:

Linea is a sleek new full-amenity, pet-friendly apartment tower in a great location in Chicago’s Loop.

Linea is a short block from the Riverwalk and the downtown theater district. There’s Pedway access at the corner to the CTA’s Clark and Lake transit hub. Scores of restaurants and bars, Millennium Park, Maggie Park, Daley Plaza and more are all within a few minutes’ walk.

Linea’s studio to 3-bedroom apartments offer unusually livable layouts, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, in-unit washer / dryers and beautifully-finished kitchens and baths.

Linea has four floors of amenities, including a rooftop indoor / outdoor pool.

