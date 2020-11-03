A West Loop -05 2-bedroom at the new The Van Buren

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.thevanburen.com

The Van Buren is a new, pet-friendly, full-amenity, boutique apartment community in the Greektown neighborhood in the hot West Loop. It’s just across the expressway from the UIC campus and close to public transit and an array of restaurants, bars and shops.

The Van Buren has studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments with plank flooring, large windows, upscale kitchens and baths, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Join us in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)