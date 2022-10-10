A West Loop 1-bedroom 3-2612 at the popular Presidential Towers

See rent and availability info at:
https://www.PresidentialTowersApts.com/
The spacious apartments at Presidential Towers range from studios to 2-bedroom, 2-baths, many of them upgraded with a variety of finishes.
Presidential Towers has a full suite of amenities, including a 37,000 square foot Fitness Formula Club on-site.
The community is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff and 24/7 door staff.
Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.
(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)