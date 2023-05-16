A West Loop 1-bedroom Plan 1E at the new Fulbrix Fulton Market

See rent and availability info at:

https://fulbrix.com/

Fulbrix, a new luxury apartment tower in the dynamic West Loop, welcomes its first residents in April of 2023.

Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, high ceilings, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Three levels of amenities include outdoor terraces with spectacular skyline views, grilling areas, a landscaped pool and spa, a fitness center with cardio- and strength-training areas and a yoga studio, co-working spaces, and multiple resident lounges.

Fulbrix is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

