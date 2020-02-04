A West Loop 1-bedroom W1306 at the new, high-amenity Union West

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.unionwestchicago.com/

The all-new Union West has a steps-from-everything West Loop location at 939 W Washington Blvd.

Union West offers studio to 3-bedroom apartments with upscale designer kitchen and bath finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, concrete-look laminate floors and in-unit washer / dryers.

Union West has an extensive suite of amenities that includes an outdoor pool deck, a fitness center with a separate yoga studio, a 3rd floor party room, and a top-floor resident lounge with skyline views and an outdoor grilling terrace.

Union West is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through of one of the apartments.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)