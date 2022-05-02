A West Loop -10 studio model at the full-amenity Arkadia

See rent and availability info at

Arkadia is a pet-friendly luxury apartment tower at 765 W Adams in the Greektown section of the hot West Loop. The location affords walk-to access to public transit, UIC, and a large selection of dining and nightlife options.

Arkadia’s extensive amenities include a sprawling pool deck with grilling areas, a fitness center, and resident lounges. The building has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff and 24/7 door staff.

Arkadia’s studio to 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartments have high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, upscale kitchens and baths, in-unit washer / dryers and plank flooring in living areas.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

