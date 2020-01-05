A west-view convertible at the Loop’s luxurious MILA apartments

See rent and availability info at

https://MILAChicago.com

The luxurious new MILA apartment tower has a stunning location at Michigan and Lake, just south of the Chicago River and a short block north of Millennium Park.

MILA’s studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments have plank flooring, stylish kitchens and baths with upscale finishes, in-unit washer / dryers, floor-to-ceiling windows and unusually good closet space.

MILA is a high-service building with a lavish amenities suite that includes sprawling resident lounges, a large terrace overlooking Michigan Avenue, a well-equipped fitness center and a rooftop pool.

Join YoChicago in this narrated walk through one of the apartments.

