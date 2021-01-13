An -04 studio model at the Loop’s new Parkline Chicago

See rent and availability info at

Parkline is a new, full-amenity apartment tower steps from Millennium Park, the Riverwalk, the downtown Theater District, and State Street and Mag Mile shops.

Parkline has studio to 3-bedroom apartments with very livable layouts that include a home office space. All of the apartments have high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller blinds, plank flooring throughout, in-unit washer / dryers and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

Level 4 amenities include a year-round pool that opens seasonally to an outdoor terrace with grills, a nicely-equipped gym with a separate yoga area, a media lounge with a gaming space and an outdoor dog run.

Level 18 hosts a 2-story resident lounge adjacent to a terrace with views over Millennium Park, a library co-working space, and a welcoming social space with a kitchen.

Parkline has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff and 24/7 concierge service.

