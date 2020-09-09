An -05 corner 1-bedroom at the New East Side’s Columbus Plaza

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.ColumbusPlaza.com

The 48-story Columbus Plaza apartment tower has a prime location fronting the Chicago River at 233 E Wacker Dr, just east of Michigan Ave.

The building offers spacious convertible, 1- and 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, updated kitchens and baths and excellent closet space.

Columbus Plaza has direct-from-lobby access to the Pedway system, a rooftop fitness room, a sun room, a business center, and a tree-shaded outdoor patio with grills.

The pet-friendly building has on-site leasing, management and maintenance staff, and 24/7 door staff.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

