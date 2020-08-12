An -08 one-bedroom at The Paragon, a new, amenity-rich South Loop tower

See rent and availability info at:

https://www.TheParagonChicago.com

The Paragon is an architecturally-interesting, amenity-laden apartment tower in Chicago’s attractive South Loop.

The location offers a surprisingly-wide array of dining and drinking establishments, great proximity to public transit, grocery shopping, Grant Park, the Museum Campus and Soldier Field.

The Paragon offers studio to 3-bedroom, 3-bath apartments with dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, in-unit washer / dryers and upscale kitchens and baths.

The extensive amenities include an outdoor pool, resident lounges, and a 47th-floor fitness center with sweeping lake and city views.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

