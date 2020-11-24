An east-view -08 studio on the River North / Gold Coast border

See rent and availability info at:

Chestnut Tower

Chestnut Tower is a boutique high-rise that’s been upgrading its amenities and apartment finishes.

The building has a fitness room, a business center, a rooftop resident lounge, a rooftop sundeck with gas grills and spectacular views, and a private dog park.

Chestnut Tower has studio to 3-bedroom, 3-bath apartments with plank floors, in-unit washer / dryers and new kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.

Chestnut Tower is a few blocks from CTA Brown and Red Line stops. It’s a block away from the tranquil and delightful Washington Square Park.

Potash Market and Whole Foods are a few minutes’ walk away. Michigan Avenue’s Mag Mile shops are less than a 10-minute walk to the east and Oak Street’s glamorous boutiques are a few blocks north.

There’s an almost endless variety of dining and nightlife options within a few blocks of Chestnut Tower.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated tour of an updated apartment at Chestnut Tower.

