An East Village 3-bedroom, 3 ½ bath duplex #102 at the new 818 North Wolcott

See rent and availability info at

https://818NWolcott

818 North Wolcott hosts 20 loft apartments in a renovated foundry and new construction.

It’s in East Village, steps from a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly, bike-friendly, transit-friendly strip of bars, restaurants and locally-owned shops, and a short walk from a Mariano’s grocery.

The one- to 3-bedroom apartments boast 15-foot ceilings, timber beams, exposed-brick and an upscale appliance package that includes an in-unit washer / dryer.

Join YoChicago is this sponsored video for a brief look at the location and a narrated tour of one of the apartments.

(Visited 8 times, 3 visits today)