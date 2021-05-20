An Edgewater studio #505 near Whole Foods at Winthrop Place

https://WinthropPlace.GroupFox.com

https://www.GroupFox.com

Winthrop Place, 6124 N Winthrop, has spacious studio and 1-bedroom apartments around the corner from Whole Foods and a short walk from the Granville Red Line stop.

The apartments have hardwood floors throughout and attractively finished kitchens and baths.

Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.

Group Fox owns and manages dozens of apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront locations.

(Visited 11 times, 5 visits today)