An Old Town 1-bedroom #520 at The Scott Residences on Wells Street

See near real-time rent and availability info at:
https://www.thescottresidences.com/
The Scott Residences, 211 W Scott, is a boutique mid-rise in one of the most attractive locations in Chicago.
Starbucks is in the building, Plum Market and Soul Cycle are across the street, Aldi and Jewel-Osco are a short walk away, and Wells Street is a pedestrian-friendly strip of bars, restaurants and one-of-a-kind shops.
The building has spacious studio to 3-bedroom apartments with plank flooring throughout and upscale finishes.
Amenities include a lobby-level lounge, a rooftop fitness room, party room / lounge and an outdoor terrace with grilling areas.
Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.
(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)