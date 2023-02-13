An Optima Lakeview 3-bedroom with a great terrace, Plan 3B07

See rent and availability info at

Optima Lakeview, 3478 N Broadway, is a stunning new addition to the neighborhood.

One-, 2-bedroom, 2-bath and 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartments have high ceilings, plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

Amenities include a dramatic skylit atrium with resident lounge spaces and an adjacent gaming area. The well-equipped two-story fitness center has a yoga studio and sauna. The rooftop sky deck has panoramic views, a heated pool and spa along with BBQs, fire pits, outdoor theater and a glass-enclosed party room. There’s a kids’ play room, a private dog park, a basketball court, a pickleball court and a golf simulator.

Optima Lakeview is steps from dining, nightlife and shopping, and a short walk from the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

