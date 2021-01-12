An updated Lakeview East 1-bedroom, #554 at 515 W Barry

See rent and availability info at:
https://www.515WBarry.com/
https://ppmApartments.com
Planned Property owns and manages more than 3,500 apartments in prime Gold Coast, River North, Old Town, Lincoln Park and Lakeview locations.
515 W Barry is a contemporary elevator building with on-site parking, just off the Broadway strip of bars, restaurants and shops, and just west of Lincoln Park.
Join YoChicago in this sponsored video for a narrated walk through one of the apartments.
(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)