An updated Lincoln Park studio #1704E at The Patricians

The Patricians is a 17-story vintage apartment tower at 401 W Fullerton Pkwy, steps from the park in a convenient Lincoln Park location.

The Patricians has a fitness room, a laundry room, a bike storage area, and a sprawling rooftop sundeck with views of the lake, the park and the Chicago skyline.

The renovated apartments at The Patricians have high ceilings, vintage detailing, hardwood floors and nicely-updated kitchens and baths.

The Patricians has on-site management and maintenance staff, and 24/7 door staff.

