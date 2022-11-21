Arkadia’s luxury West Loop apartments are close to the Loop and UIC campus

Arkadia has a close-to-work, close-to-campus, close-to-dining and shopping, steps from the CTA location at 765 W Adams St in the West Loop.

Studio apartments at Arkadia rent from $1,869 a month, 1-bedrooms from $2,372, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths from $3,263.

Three-bedroom, 2-baths at the penthouse level are all rented at this time.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about current incentive offers.

See more apartment tours and tours of the amenities at Arkadia’s YouTube channel.

Apartments at Arkadia have floor-to-ceiling windows, wide plank floors, walk-in closets and an in-unit washer and dryer. Some units have balconies. Kitchens feature quartz countertops, two-tone cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas stoves and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.

Arkadia’s location fronting I-90/94 and its orientation on a north – south axis results in excellent and unbroken views of the Loop skyline.

Arkadia is a full-amenity building with a recently-updated 24,000 square foot sundeck that has a pool, a hot tub, lounge seating, a fire pit, yoga studio and private dining niches with grills.





There’s a fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment, a stretching area and towel service.

Arkadia has a large resident lounge adjacent to the pool with multiple seating areas, a billiards table and a 60-inch TV. The resident party room has a demonstration kitchen with ample seating. An outdoor terrace with additional seating is adjacent to the party room.

The business center has computers, a printing station and offers a complimentary coffee bar.

Arkadia is smoke-free and pet-friendly and has a private dog run and grooming station. Arkadia has a two-story lobby with 24/7 door staff and on-site leasing and management staff.

Arkadia’s West Loop location is within easy walking distance of the Loop. The site is in the heart of the dining and nightlife strip known as Greektown.

The University of Illinois at Chicago is a few blocks south of Arkadia.

Arkadia is a block from the highly-popular Mariano’s on Halsted St, and within a few blocks of a Whole Foods, Jewel-Osco, and the French Market at metramarket.





There are dozens of restaurants within a few blocks’ radius of Arkadia, and many more in nearby Loop and Fulton River District locations.

Arkadia is two blocks block east of Mary Bartelme Park at Adams and Peoria.

The UIC-Halsted Stop on the CTA’s Blue Line provides access to points west, to the Loop, to O’Hare Airport and connections to other CTA train lines.

