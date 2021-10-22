Aston’s Streeterville apartments are steps from Mag Mile shops

Aston apartments, Chicago

An apartment at Aston, just steps from Mag Mile shops, is the height of convenience in Streeterville.

The apartments are spacious and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Junior 1-bedrooms at Aston are all rented at this time. One-bedrooms with a bath-and-a-half start at $2,861, 2-bedrooms with 2- or 2 ½ baths at $3,231, and 3-bedroom, 3-baths at $4,631.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Aston has an extensive suite of amenities, including several outdoor terraces with sweeping views.

There’s an indoor pool, a large, well-equipped fitness center with a basketball court, and multiple resident lounges.

Whole Foods is steps away from Aston.

Aston is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

