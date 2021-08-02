Aston’s Streeterville apartments are steps the Mag Mile and Whole Foods

An apartment at Aston, just steps from Mag Mile shops, is the height of convenience in Streeterville.

The apartments are spacious and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Junior 1-bedrooms at Aston are all rented at this time. One-bedrooms start at $2,752, 1-bedrooms with a bath-and-a-half at $3,080, and 2-bedrooms with 2- or 2 ½ baths at $3,653. Three-bedroom apartments are all rented at this time.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Aston has an extensive suite of amenities, including several outdoor terraces with sweeping views.

There’s an indoor pool, a large, well-equipped fitness center with a basketball court, and multiple resident lounges.

Whole Foods is steps away from Aston.

Aston is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

