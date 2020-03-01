Avenir apartments, 730 N Milwaukee Ave, River West

Avenir is a 23-story tower with 196 apartments, an on-site garage, and ground-floor retail space. Avenir, the tallest building in the River West neighborhood, welcomed its first residents early in 2020.

Tandem was the developer and general contractor, and Antunovich Associates was the architecture firm.

The apartments

Avenir offers a mix of studio to 3-bedroom apartments. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have plank flooring throughout, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller blinds, and in-unit washer / dryers. Some of the units have balconies. Ori robotic furniture is available in a number of the studios.





Kitchens and baths have upscale finishes. Kitchens have quartz counters, porcelain backsplashes, and a stainless-steel appliance package that includes a gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave.

Views. Avenir has dramatic panoramic views of the skyline to the south and east.





All residents and their guests can enjoy the views from the rooftop deck of the south tower, which has an adjacent lounge and kitchen.

Amenities, services, policies

Avenir has a full suite of amenities.

The amenities begin with a lobby-level lounge. Avenir has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

There’s a fitness center with a variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment and an adjacent Yoga studio with Fitness on Demand.

The landscaped pool deck has a hot tub, a fire pit, private cabanas, grilling areas and skyline views.





A party room with a demonstration kitchen opens to the pool deck. There’s a game room and a maker space.

Avenir has a rooftop a rooftop co-working space with private offices adjacent to an outdoor deck.

Avenir is pet-friendly and has a dog run and pet spa. There’s ground-level bike parking, a bike repair station, and Tide Spin dry cleaning. The on-site garage has car charging stations.

The location

River West is an a commercial pocket of the predominantly residential River West neighborhood.

Avenir has excellent access to public transit and nearby restaurants and nightlife.

Shopping. The nearest full-service grocery stores are a Jewel-Osco nearly three-quarters of a mile southeast of Avenir, and a Target nearly a mile northeast on Division St.





A CVS Pharmacy is steps away on Chicago Ave. Retail shopping is virtually non-existent near the building. Clybourn Corridor, Michigan Avenue and Wicker Park / Bucktown shops can be reached fairly quickly by buses along Halsted St, Chicago Ave, and Milwaukee Ave, respectively. The CTA Blue Line affords rapid access to State Street shops and to Wicker Park and Bucktown.

Dining, nightlife. There’s a good selection of bars and restaurants with a distinctive character within a short walk of Avenir.





The Matchbox on Milwaukee Ave speculates that it might be “the smallest tavern in Chicago.” The adjacent Silver Palm diner is open seasonally in an original railroad dining car.





A few blocks southeast of Avenir there’s a fun cluster of bars and restaurants near the intersection of Grand Ave and Halsted St, including Duran, Iguana, Emmit’s, Richard’s Bar, La Scarola, The Dawson and Piccolo Sogno.

The numberless dining and nightlife venues in River North and the West Loop are a short bike, cab, Uber or bus ride from Avenir.

Parks, recreation. Avenir has limited access to public parks and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Eckhardt Park, the nearest public park of any size, is half a mile west of Avenir.

Transportation. Avenir has excellent access to public transportation.

Avenir is a short block from the Chicago Ave Blue Line station, which also has multiple CTA bus route connections.

The Blue Line provides direct access to the Loop, O’Hare Airport and west-suburban Oak Park and Forest Park.

Avenir has quick access onto I-90/94 for north and westbound travelers, but less convenient access south and eastbound.

Bike lanes along Milwaukee Ave, the “hipster highway,” provide quick access to River North, the Loop, Wicker Park and Bucktown.

Zipcar locations and ride-sharing services are readily available.

The competition

Note: Avenir is a YoChicago advertiser.