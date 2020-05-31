Avenir has new transit-friendly apartments in River West

Avenir, Chicago

Avenir Avenir, at 23 stories the tallest building in River West, welcomed its first residents early in 2020.

Studio apartments at Avenir start at $1,715 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,870, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,695. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have plank flooring throughout, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller blinds, and in-unit washer / dryers. Some of the units have balconies. Ori robotic furniture is available in a number of the studios.

Kitchens and baths have upscale finishes. Kitchens have quartz counters, porcelain backsplashes, and a stainless-steel appliance package that includes a gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave.

Avenir, Chicago
Avenir, Chicago

Avenir has dramatic panoramic views of the skyline to the south and east. All residents and their guests can enjoy the views from the top floor co-working space.

Avenir, Chicago

Avenir has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff. The amenities begin with a lobby-level lounge.

Avenir, Chicago

There’s a fitness center with a variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment and an adjacent Yoga studio with Fitness on Demand.

Avenir, Chicago

The landscaped pool deck has a hot tub, a fire pit, private cabanas, grilling areas and skyline views.

Avenir, Chicago
Avenir, Chicago

A party room with a demonstration kitchen opens to the pool deck. There’s a game room and a maker space.

Avenir, Chicago

Avenir has a rooftop co-working space with private offices adjacent to an outdoor deck.

Avenir is pet-friendly and has a dog run and pet spa. There’s ground-level bike parking, a bike repair station, and Tide Spin dry cleaning. The on-site garage has car charging stations.

Avenir, Chicago

Avenir is in a commercial pocket of the predominantly residential River West neighborhood. Avenir has excellent access to public transit and nearby restaurants and nightlife.

