Budget-friendly apartments in a great Evanston location

Presidential Apartments has a convenient, fun location at 800 Hinman, close to restaurants, bars, grocery shopping and CTA and Metra stops.

Renovated studio and 1-bedroom apartments boast hardwood floors, and kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances.

Available studio apartments rent from $1,225 a month and one-bedrooms from $1,490. Corner studios have two walls of windows and are exceptionally bright, sunny and spacious.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info can be accessed online.





Presidential Apartments has a rooftop sundeck with grilling stations, a fitness room, a ground-level courtyard terrace, bike storage and on-site garage parking.

Join YoChicago in the video for a tour of the location, the amenities and the apartments at Presidential Apartments.

