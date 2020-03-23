Budget-friendly Gold Coast apartments steps from the lake at 65 East Scott

65 East Scott is a full-amenity contemporary high-rise in a quiet pocket of the Gold Coast, just steps from Lake Shore Drive and Oak Street Beach.

65 East Scott offer studios starting at $1,325 a month, and 1-bedrooms at just $1,650 a month. Two-bedroom, 2-baths are all rented at this time.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join us in the videos for a narrated walk through studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments.

The amenities suite at 65 East Scott includes a pool deck and a nicely-equipped fitness center. On-site parking is available. Management, maintenance and leasing staff are on-site.

Group Fox owns and manages dozens of beautifully renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront neighborhoods.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)