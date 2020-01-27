Budget-friendly rents steps from the West Loop and River North at Alta at K Station

Alta apartments offer resort-style living with skyline views and easy access to a multitude of restaurants and bars. Alta’s keystone location in the Fulton River District affords residents walk-to access to River North, the West Loop and the Loop.

Studio apartments start at $1,615 a month, 1-bedrooms at $1,937, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $2,866. A 3-bedroom, 2 ½ bath apartment at the penthouse level is available for $4,264.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info can be accessed online.

Apartments at Alta feature 9-foot ceilings, open layouts, oversized closets, and kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Many of the apartments have balconies with spectacular skyline views. Join us in the videos for narrated apartment tours of a variety of floor plans.

Alta’s 32,000 square feet of amenities, billed as Club K, include a sports court, a fitness center, a private theater, a business center, a party room and resident lounging areas.

Alta has a steps-to-everything location. It’s a short walk from River North nightlife, West Loop and Fulton River District dining, and CTA Pink, Green and Blue line stations. There’s a park across the street and a Jewel-Osco a short block west.

Alta is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)