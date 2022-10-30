Budget-friendly River North Park apartments have great Riverwalk access

River North Park is a short walk from the Riverwalk, theMART and the best of the neighborhood’s hot dining and nightlife scene. It also has convenient access to Chicago’s expressway grid.





Available studios at River North Park start at $1,560, convertibles at $2,115, 1-bedrooms at $2,100, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $2,910. Two-bedroom, bath-and-a-half townhomes start at $2,990.







Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have stylish new kitchens with quartz counters, glass tile backsplashes, 42-inch upper cabinets, breakfast-bar islands, and stainless-steel appliances, including a dishwasher and built-in microwave.

Newly-updated baths have vanity-wide mirrors, quartz countertops, and under-mount sinks.

River North Park’s amenities have recently been expanded and upgraded.

River North Park replaced its indoor pool with a bright, high-ceilinged, well-equipped fitness center.

The spacious outdoor deck features a pool, lush landscaping, and seating and grilling areas.





River North Park has a new resident lounge and a cyber-café with both quiet and social spaces.

Parking is available in the 201-car on-site garage.

Management, maintenance and leasing staff are on-site, and the building has 24/7 door staff. River North Park is pet-friendly, subject to limits.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)