One Chicago is a 2.1 million square foot mixed-use development in a high-profile location at State St & Chicago Ave.

One Chicago will include 78-story and 50-story residential towers above a retail podium.

Construction will span more than 3 years. Join Power Construction’s Dan Fitzpatrick in the video for a look at a 3,500 cubic yard concrete pour, and more.

