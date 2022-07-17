Close-to-the-Loop apartments with great views and amenities at 777 South State

The contemporary tower at 777 South State has drawn rave reviews for its newly-updated apartments, new amenities, and lake and skyline views. Adding to the excitement are budget-friendly rents and up to a month in free rent.

Join us in the videos for a narrated walk through convertible studio and 1-bedroom models.

Convertible studios are all rented at this time. One-bedrooms start at $1,890, 2-bedrooms with one bath at $2,500, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $2,625. A two-bedroom penthouse with 2 ½ baths is available for $4,995.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The amenities suite at the pet-friendly 777 South State includes a business center, a fitness center, a sleek resident lounge, an indoor pool and a sprawling outdoor terrace. On-site parking is available. Management, maintenance and leasing staff are on-site.

Group Fox owns and manages dozens of beautifully renovated apartment buildings in prime near-lakefront neighborhoods. See video tours of scores of Group Fox apartments.

(Visited 12 times, 1 visits today)