Columbus Plaza apartments overlook the fabulous Riverwalk

Imagine how much more enjoyable Chicago’s attractions would be if you lived in a spacious apartment in a steps-to-everything location at a bargain rent. Columbus Plaza turns your imagination into reality.

In cold or rainy weather, you’ll appreciate the location even more. Columbus Plaza has direct access to the underground Pedway for all-weather connections to the Metra Electric trains to Hyde Park, scores of underground restaurant and shops, Macy’s, and Loop office towers.

Columbus Plaza is just off Michigan Avenue and across the street from Chicago’s exciting, fun-filled Riverwalk.

Columbus Plaza has generously-sized apartments with stay-for-a-while layouts and very appealing rents for the location. Available studios start at $1,685 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,085, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,321.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Join YoChicago in the videos for a narrated walk through convertible, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom, 2-bath model apartments at Columbus Plaza.

The Riverwalk is a great spot for jogging, biking, dining, relaxing in the shade, people-watching and hopping on a tour boat.

The pet-friendly, 48-story Columbus Plaza’s close-to-everything location is around the corner from Michigan Avenue’s Mag Mile shops, and just north of Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park. There’s summer fun in every direction.

