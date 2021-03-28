Echelon is steps from West Loop and River North dining and nightlife

Echelon pool deck, Chicago

Echelon Chicago is a pet-friendly, full-amenity, boutique apartment tower in the Fulton River District. It is directly across the street from Jewel-Osco, adjacent to a park, and a short walk from CTA trains and River North and West Loop restaurants and nightlife.

Available studios rent from $1,621 a month, 1-bedrooms from $1,835, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths from $3,008. Current incentive offers include a $1,500 rent credit or 6 months free parking.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info can be accessed online.

Join us in the videos for a narrated walk through 1- and 2-bedroom models and four additional layouts.

Echelon at K Station, Chicago, at arrow

Echelon residents enjoy a short walk to work in the Loop or River North, close proximity to the expressway grid, a 5-minute stroll to the CTA Blue Line at Grand Ave, and about a 7-minute walk to the Pink and Green Line stop at Clinton .

22nd floor balcony view, Echelon at K Station, Chicago

Echelon’s pivotal location affords residents great views and easy access to the thriving bar and restaurant scenes in the Fulton River District, River North, River West and West Loop neighborhoods. Jewel-Osco is across the street, and there’s a park next door with a dog-friendly area.

Echelon is a pet-friendly, full-amenity, high-service, smoke free community with on-site leasing, management and maintenance staff and 24/7 door staff.

