Eight Eleven Uptown has exciting new luxury park-front apartments

Eight Eleven Uptown, the newest and most luxurious apartment tower along Chicago’s north lakefront, has Clarendon Park as its front yard. Apartments are available for immediate move-in.

The location is a sports lover’s dream, with tennis, basketball and soccer courts across the street, and a football field with a running track, Montrose Beach, the 18-mile lakefront trail, and a 9-hole golf course just across Lake Shore Drive. And, of course, Wrigley Field is within walking distance.

Apartments at Eight Eleven have floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, upscale kitchens and baths, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Available studio apartments start at $1,640, convertibles at $1,790, 1-bedrooms at $2,125, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,128. Three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhomes start at $4,950. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about current special offers.

Eight Eleven has a sprawling landscaped pool deck with grilling areas and a dog run.





The spacious, well-equipped fitness center has a large variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment and a separate yoga studio.





Residents can enjoy more relaxing sports in the huge gaming lounge or on the golf simulator, which has adjacent putting greens just outside.







Eight Eleven has a resident lounge and demonstration kitchen adjacent to a party room.

Eight Eleven Uptown is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

