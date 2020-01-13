Eight Eleven Uptown’s new luxury apartments are steps from the park

Eight Eleven Uptown, the newest and most luxurious apartment tower along Chicago’s north lakefront, has Clarendon Park as its front yard. Apartments are available for immediate move-in.

Eight Eleven Uptown, Chicago, view east

The location is a sports lover’s dream, with tennis, basketball and soccer courts across the street, and a football field with a running track, Montrose Beach, the 18-mile lakefront trail, and a 9-hole golf course just across Lake Shore Drive. And, of course, Wrigley Field is within walking distance.

Apartments at Eight Eleven have floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring, upscale kitchens and baths, and in-unit washer / dryers.

Available studio apartments start at $1,665, convertibles at $1,685, 1-bedrooms at $2,170, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,118. Three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhomes start at $4,950. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about current special offers.

Eight Eleven has a sprawling landscaped pool deck with grilling areas and a dog run.

The spacious, well-equipped fitness center has a large variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment and a separate yoga studio.

Residents can enjoy more relaxing sports in the huge gaming lounge or on the golf simulator, which has adjacent putting greens just outside.

Eight Eleven has a resident lounge and demonstration kitchen adjacent to a party room.

Eight Eleven Uptown is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

