Eleven40 apartments have a steps-to-everything South Loop location

Eleven40, a sleek new apartment tower at 1140 S Wabash, has an ideal South Loop location steps from Roosevelt Road on Wabash.

Low Country, Five Guys, Artists Café, Eleven City Diner and other restaurants are just outside the front door. Trader Joe’s is across Wabash and Starbucks and Jewel-Osco are just across Roosevelt Road. Stan’s Donuts and additional restaurants flank the CTA transit hub on Roosevelt, just around the corner from Eleven40. Grant Park is a short block to the east.

Apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, plank flooring throughout, in-unit washer / dryers and upscale kitchen and bath finishes.

Studio apartments start at $1,795 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,075, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,320. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Eleven40 has extensive amenities on multiple levels, including a rooftop lounge and pool deck.





Fifth-floor amenities include an additional outdoor deck with a grilling area, additional lounges and gaming areas, a fitness center and a pet spa.

Eleven40 is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

