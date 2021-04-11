Enjoy a month free rent at The Scott Residences in Old Town

The Scott Residences is a boutique 71-unit luxury apartment community at the corner of Scott and Wells in Old Town.

The Scott Residences has studio to 3-bedroom apartments. A single studio is currently available for $2,045 and a 2-bedroom, 2-bath for $4,309.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. A month’s free rent is currently available.

Amenities include a club-like welcoming lobby, and a 6th-floor fitness room, resident lounge, and sundeck.

Starbucks is on-site. A Plum Market grocery is across the street and Aldi and Jewel-Osco are a short walk away.

