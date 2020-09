Enjoy two months free at the West Loop’s Lofts at Gin Alley

Reside Living has a variety of beautifully updated lofts available in prime West Loop locations at The Lofts at Gin Alley.

Tour a 2-bedroom model at Gin Alley in the above video. Available studio apartments start at $2,099 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,630, 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,350, and 3-bedroom, 2-baths at $5,105. Near real-time rent and availability info is online.

Reside Living owns and manages thousands of apartments in dozens of renovated buildings in prime near-lakefront locations. You can see video tours of Reside Living apartments, a map of the properties, links to building websites and to near real-time rent and availability info, on this page.

