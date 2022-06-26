Gold Coast, River North, Lincoln Park and Lakeview apartments

Planned Property owns and manages nearly 4,000 apartments in prime River North, Gold Coast, Old Town, Lincoln Park and Lakeview East locations. Properties range from vintage courtyards to mid-rise to luxury high-rise buildings.

Planned Property has a great selection of apartments available now. You can book an appointment online.

The grid below has links to property websites, near real-time rent and availability info (click “Check”), and links to narrated video tours.

You can also view the video tours on a map. Click on a place marked with a green icon.

You can book an appointment online or call 773-231-7208. You can also walk into any of Planned’s Gold Coast, River North or Old Town high-rises.

Planned Property’s experienced leasing consultants will help you decide which buildings best fulfill your wish list and will show you available apartments. You’ll get accurate, up-to-date info on rents, features, amenities, pet policies, and quick answers to all of your questions. Best of all, you’ll get quick turn-around on your rental application and a hassle-free apartment-finding experience.

