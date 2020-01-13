Great views from large balconies at Coast in Lakeshore East

View from Coast, Chicago

Coast is the newest apartment tower in the Loop’s popular Lakeshore East neighborhood.

Coast, Chicago

One of the first things you’ll notice about this architecturally-distinctive community is the unusually large balconies that span the width of the apartments and serve up great skyline and city views.

Join us in the above videos for a walk through high-floor apartments.

Three-bedroom apartments are all rented at this time. Available studios start at $2,068, convertibles at $1,887, 1-bedrooms at $2,202, 2-bedrooms with one bath at $2,955, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,211. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are available online.

Join us in the videos for narrated tours of three model apartments, and a brief tour of the amenities and the Lakeshore East neighborhood.

Coast, Chicago

The extensive amenities at Coast include a spacious pool deck, a fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment, a resident lounge with private work rooms, a business center, and a private dog run.

Coast has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

