Group Fox is your one-stop shop for budget-friendly near-lakefront apartments

Clarendon Shores’ budget-friendly Uptown apartments are steps from Lincoln Park



Clarendon Shores is a contemporary high-rise steps from Clarendon Park at 4750 N Clarendon.

Studio and one-bedroom apartments are sunny and boast hardwood floors. With just 6 units per floor, all apartments are a short distance from the elevator bank.

Studio apartments start at just $895 a month, and 1-bedrooms at $1,175. Floor plans and near real-time rent and occupancy info are online. Ask about current incentive offers.

Lake Shore Drive is a block east, and bus service is available nearby. Broadway shops, bars and restaurants are a short walk west. There’s a Walgreens a half-block south and several hospitals within a few minutes’ walk.

Join YoChicago in the videos for a walk through three 1-bedroom apartments and a studio apartment.

