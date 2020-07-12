High-style West Loop apartments with extensive amenities at the new Union West

Union West, a new 15-story, 357-unit, dual tower apartment building in the West Loop neighborhood, has a fabulous suite of amenities and apartments with sleek designer finishes.

Studio apartments at Union West start at $1,998 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,460, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,670. Three-bedroom, 2-baths are all rented at this time. Up to two months free rent is available on select apartments.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.





Open-plan kitchens have stainless steel appliances, including gas ranges and range hoods, and quartz counter tops. Baths have upscale finishes.





The apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, roller blinds, in-unit washer / dryers and plank flooring throughout. Some of the apartments have private patios with walk-out access to the pool deck.

Union West has an extensive amenities package.

The landscaped pool deck has private cabanas and several grilling areas. There’s also a rooftop grilling terrace with skyline views.





Union West has a well-equipped fitness center with a variety of cardio- and strength-training equipment and a separate yoga studio.





The 3rd-floor lounge has a demonstration kitchen and a media area with comfortable seating arrangements.





The 15th floor lounge has a gaming area and a variety of seating for large gatherings and more intimate ones.

Union West is pet-friendly and has a pet spa with an adjacent dog run.

Union West is smoke-free. Management, maintenance and leasing staff and 24/7 door staff are on-site. Union West has 255 on-site garage parking spaces.

Union West is in a pleasant, pedestrian-friendly environment with a neighborhood feel. It has good access to shopping, dining, nightlife, Loop offices, the Illinois Medical District hospitals and the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)