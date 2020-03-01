Imprint apartments, 717 S Clark St, South Loop

Imprint is a 349-unit, 30-story apartment tower in the South Loop. The building has a parking garage and ground-level retail space.

Imprint will welcome its first residents in April of 2020. CMK is the developer. Hartshorne Plunkard is the architecture firm and Lendlease is the general contractor.

The apartments

Imprint offers several dozen different floor plans ranging from studios to 4-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath penthouses. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have high ceilings with exposed concrete surfaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.

European-style kitchens feature flat-panel cabinetry, quartz countertops and large undermount sinks. Stainless steel appliances include a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and garbage disposal.

Apartments have wide laminate flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms, and in-unit washer / dryers. Penthouse-level apartments have private balconies.

Bathroom vanities have drawers, single-lever faucets and integrated sinks. Baths have a walk-in shower and / or soaking tub.

Views. Imprint has good views from higher-floor apartments.

Amenities, services, policies

Imprint has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

The amenities begin with a lobby-level library.

Imprint has a fully-equipped fitness center.

Fifth-floor amenities include a resident lounge with seating and gaming areas, a demonstration kitchen and dining area, and co-working spaces.

Outdoor amenities include a landscaped 5th-floor terrace with social seating areas, fire pits, grilling stations and a Yoga platform. There’s also a rooftop deck with a seating area and fire pit

Imprint is pet-friendly and has a dog spa and grooming station. There’s a bike storage room, LuxerOne package lockers, Tide Spin on-demand dry cleaning lockers and PrintWithMe service. Parking is available in an on-site garage.

The location

Imprint is one of the closer-to-the-Loop buildings in the South Loop.

It’s just west of the Printers Row neighborhood and within walking distance of a number of local colleges and universities.

Shopping. Imprint has a number of nearby grocery options.

Urban Pantry, a convenience store, is across the street from Imprint.

The nearest major grocery is Target, a half-mile directly south of Imprint on Clark St.





Trader Joe’s and Jewel-Osco are nearly ¾ of a mile from Imprint and Whole Foods is nearly a mile south and west. There are full-service pharmacies in the Jewel and Target, and a Walgreens is 5 blocks north.

The most convenient retail cluster for Imprint residents will be the State Street shops, anchored by Macy’s.

Dining, nightlife.

There are a number of friendly, neighborhood-oriented spots near Imprint.





Umai, Half Sour, Sociale and Villains are a few doors south of Imprint. Other Printers Row venues that merit a visit include Flaco’s Tacos, Kasey’s Tavern and Bar Louie.

There’s a fast food strip with Dunkin Donuts, Subway and Pat’s Pizza directly across the street from Imprint. Lou Malnati’s, Pauly’s Pizzeria, and another fast food strip are three short blocks east.

Jazz Showcase serves up live music seven nights a week and at a Sunday matinee at Dearborn Station, a short stroll east of Imprint.

Parks, recreation. Imprint has relatively poor access to public parks and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Transportation. Public transportation from the location is decent.

The nearest CTA train stops are at LaSalle and Van Buren, a 7-minute walk north and west, and State and Harrison, a 5-minute walk north and east.

There are multiple CTA bus routes within a few blocks of the building.

There’s good taxi and Uber service at the location. Zipcar car sharing locations are nearby.

I-90/94 and I-290 can be reached quickly via Congress Pkwy.

The competition

