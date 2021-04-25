Lakeshore East’s North Harbor Tower has spacious apartments, great views

The soaring North Harbor Tower is a short walk from Maggie Daley and Millennium Parks and is across the street from a tranquil 6-acre park with a playground and a fenced-in dog park. Chicago’s exciting Riverwalk is nearby.

Spacious corner apartments have two walls of windows and sweeping views of the lake, parks and skyline from angular bay windows.

Comparison shop and you’ll find that North Harbor’s rents are a bargain for the location and the space. Available studios rent from $1,365 a month and 1-bedrooms at $1,915, $2,220 with 1 ½ baths. Two-bedroom, 2-baths start at $3,310, and 3-bedrooms with 2 ½ baths at $4,230. Ask about current special offers.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info for North Harbor’s apartments are online.

You can tour studio to 3-bedroom, 2 ½ bath apartments in the above videos.





North Harbor is a high-service, full amenity community with extensive outdoor terrace space, a fitness center, a business center, a library, resident lounging areas and a year-round indoor pool.

A Bockwinkel’s grocery is accessible from the building via an underground walkway, and a Mariano’s is a block west along the park.

North Harbor is within the attendance boundaries of Ogden Elementary School, one of the most highly-rated public schools in the city. GEMS World Academy opened in fall of 2014 at Lakeshore East, across the park from North Harbor. The nearby Chalk Preschool serves children ages 2-5.

North Harbor is pet-friendly and has on-site leasing, management and maintenance staff and 24/7 door staff.

