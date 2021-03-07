Left Bank’s budget-friendly luxury apartments are steps from the West Loop

Left Bank has an enviable Fulton River District location across the street from the new Gibsons Italia at the River Point office tower and park. West Loop and River North dining and nightlife are a short walk away.

You can tour model apartments in the above videos.

Studio apartments start at just $1,416, convertibles at $1,671, 1-bedrooms at $1,555, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $2,386. A single 3-bedroom, 3-bath is available for $6,171.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

Left Bank amenities include resident lounges, a fitness center, and a lush private terrace with lounging and grilling areas and a fire pit.

Left Bank is pet-friendly and has on-site management, maintenance and leasing staff, and 24/7 door staff.

