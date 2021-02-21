Lincoln Park’s landmark Belden-Stratford has apartments from $1,000

The Belden-Stratford is a grand Beaux Arts landmark fronting Lincoln Park steps from the park’s most popular attractions: the zoo, the conservatory, North Pond, and Lake Michigan beaches. It’s a dream location.

Apartments at The Belden-Stratford have high ceilings, plank floorings, vintage detailing and all modern interiors.

Available studios rent from just $1,000 a month, and 1-bedrooms from $1,610. Two-bedroom apartments are all rented at this time. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about current special offers.

Amenities include 24/7 door staff, on-site management, package receiving, a fitness room and a rooftop sundeck. The Belden-Stratford is pet-friendly, subject to limits.

