Live rent free for two months at the South Loop’s new, boutique Coeval

Coeval, a new South Loop apartment tower at 51 E 14th St, is leasing now for immediate and later occupancy, and offering up to two months free rent. Schedule a tour online and receive a $500 move-in credit.

Studio apartments start at $1,880 a month, 1-bedrooms at $2,150 and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $3,505. Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online.

The apartments have plank flooring throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller blinds, in-unit washers and dryers, and upscale kitchen and bath finishes. Ceiling heights range from 9 ½ to 12 feet.





Coeval’s amenities include a fitness center, a 3rd floor outdoor terrace with fire pits, grilling stations, a wet bar and a dog run, an indoor lounge with fireplace, a chef’s kitchen with private dining area, and more.

Coeval is a short walk from the CTA’s Roosevelt Road transit hub, Jewel-Osco, Trader Joe’s, and dozens of bars and restaurants.

