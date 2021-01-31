Live rent free on the River North / Gold Coast border at Chestnut Place

Chestnut Place belongs on your must-visit list if you’re looking for an apartment with steps-to access to the best of the River North and Gold Coast neighborhoods. Ask about current special offers, including free rent.

Chestnut Place apartments are appealingly-priced for the location. One-bedroom apartments start at $1,55, and 2-bedrooms with a bath-and-a-half at $2,354.

You can see floor plans and check near real-time rent and availability info online.

Join YoChicago in the videos for a walk through half a dozen apartments.

The amenities at Chestnut Place were recently expanded and enhanced. A sprawling new resident lounge, for example, looks out onto State and Chestnut streets and comfortably accommodates a variety of uses.





An area overlooking State Street has a pool table, a beverage cooler, coffee service and lounge and banquette seating.

The lounge’s business center area has computer workstations, a printer / fax / copier, study group seating and a conference room with a flat-panel TV.





The large area facing Chestnut Street can host multiple small-group gatherings or a large party. It has a demonstration kitchen and multiple seating areas.





The fitness center has a broad selection of cardio and strength-training equipment, and space for yoga and stretching exercises.

The resident lounge and fitness area open to a deck with grilling stations and lounge and table seating.





Chestnut Place is steps from an abundance of shopping, dining, nightlife and charming small parks. Residents have quick access to the CTA Red Line at Chicago Ave. Loyola’s downtown campus, Lurie Children’s and Northwestern Memorial hospitals, and Mag Mile shops.

Chestnut Place is pet-friendly, non-smoking and has 24/7 door staff, a parking garage, and on-site leasing and management staff.

(Visited 18 times, 1 visits today)