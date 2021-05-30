Luxury apartments at Lakeview 3200 have Target downstairs and CTA trains a block away

Lakeview 3200 is a new, 8-story apartment building with a Target store at the ground level. The location is a block from the CTA Red, Brown and Purple Line stop at Belmont.

Lakeview 3200 offers studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments with upscale finishes, plank flooring, spacious layouts and in-unit washer / dryers.

Floor plans and near real-time rent and availability info are online. Ask about current incentive offers.





Lakeview 3200 amenities include a spacious outdoor deck, a fitness room, a resident lounge, a bike storage room and package receiving lockers.

There’s bus service along Clark and Belmont just outside the front door, and vibrant strips of shops, bars and restaurants along Clark and Belmont. Wrigley Field is a few blocks north on Clark.

Chicago, Lakeview, Lake View, Lakeview 3200, Target, Apartments, For rent, New construction

